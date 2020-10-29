Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Laurus Labs Q2 net profit jumps over four-fold to 242.27 cr
Photo: Bloomberg

Laurus Labs Q2 net profit jumps over four-fold to 242.27 cr

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST PTI

  • The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 80 paise per equity share of 2 each
  • Shares of Laurus Labs closed at 330.35 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.39 per cent from its previous close

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Laurus Labs on Thursday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to 242.27 crore for the quarter ended in September on account of robust sales.

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Thursday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to 242.27 crore for the quarter ended in September on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of 56.55 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Laurus Labs said in a filing to BSE.

The company had posted a net profit of 56.55 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Laurus Labs said in a filing to BSE.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at 1,138.84 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 712.42 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"Our Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 60 per cent driven by growth in all the divisions. Our EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins continue to improve with better operating leverage, and our profitability has also improved substantially to 242 crore for the quarter," Laurus Labs Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 80 paise per equity share of 2 each, the filing said.

Shares of Laurus Labs closed at 330.35 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.39 per cent from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.