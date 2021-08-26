Lav Aggarwal, the joint secretary of the Union health ministry has been given a three-month extension for his central deputation, said the government in a statement on Thursday.

His tenure was going to end on 28 August.

“The competent authority has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare for extension of the central deputation tenure of Shri Lav Agarwal, IAS (AP: 1996), Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, for a period of three months beyond 28.08.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the appointments committee of the cabinet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.