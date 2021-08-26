Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Lav Aggarwal gets 3 months extension in tenure as health ministry joint secretary

Lav Aggarwal gets 3 months extension in tenure as health ministry joint secretary

Lav Aggarwal, the joint secretary of Union health ministry.
1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Livemint

Aggarwal's tenure was going to end on 28 August

Lav Aggarwal, the joint secretary of the Union health ministry has been given a three-month extension for his central deputation, said the government in a statement on Thursday. 

His tenure was going to end on 28 August. 

“The competent authority has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare for extension of the central deputation tenure of Shri Lav Agarwal, IAS (AP: 1996), Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, for a period of three months beyond 28.08.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the appointments committee of the cabinet.

