Lava Mobile calls death of 15 in Vietnam boat capsize incident ‘unimaginable tragedy’, says ‘immediate priority is...’

Lava Mobile said it was "deeply saddened" over the death of 15 people in a boat capsize incident in Vietnam on Saturday. The firm called the incident an “unimaginable tragedy”, while confirming that 14 of its channel partners and one member of the Lava team lost their lives in a boat accident near Phu Quoc Island on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ten people from Tamil Nadu, and three and two from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, respectively, died after their boat capsized off Phu Quoc Island, according to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi.

There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, of whom 21 were rescued.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the boat capsize near Phu Quoc, Vietnam? ⌵ The boat capsized due to strong waves and possible overloading, as described by survivors; the incident occurred shortly after leaving the island. 2 How many people were on board the capsized boat in Vietnam? ⌵ There were 36 people on board the boat, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members. 3 What is Lava Mobile's response to the boat capsize incident in Vietnam? ⌵ Lava Mobile expressed deep sadness over the tragedy, confirmed the loss of 15 individuals, and stated their priority is to support the affected families and facilitate repatriation of the deceased. 4 What efforts are being made to assist families affected by the boat incident? ⌵ Lava Mobile and the respective state governments are working with the Indian Embassy and local authorities to provide immediate assistance and support to the families of the victims. 5 How many fatalities were reported from the boat capsizing incident? ⌵ The incident resulted in the deaths of 15 people, confirmed by the Indian Embassy, with victims primarily from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

In a statement, Lava Mobiles said: "We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident earlier today near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam."

"Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we stand with them during this time of profound grief," the company was quoted by PTI as saying.

Advertisement

It added, "We are in close and continuous contact with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities, and are doing everything possible to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the mortal remains."

"Our immediate priority is to support every affected family, and our teams in both India and Vietnam remain by their side, extending every possible assistance," it further said.

Besides, all the state governments of the southern states said they are working with the Centre to expeditiously bring the bodies to their respective states and extend all support to the kin of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and chief ministers of states expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," PM Modi said in a post on X. “My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.”

Advertisement

How did the boat capsize? A survivor, Nirmal Kumar from Palani, told PTI Videos over the phone that the speedboat they travelled on overturned within seconds, reportedly due to high waves and possible overloading.

Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old distributor of a mobile phone company from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, said the tourists were divided into batches and ferried to the island as part of a company outing.

"We had all gone there as sellers, distributors and employees of Lava Mobile. We reached Vietnam on July 9 and were supposed to return to India on Sunday morning," Kumar told PTI over the phone.

He reportedly said that one of the three boats, carrying 32 Indian tourists, had left the Hon May Rut Ngoai island for another island, while the remaining two groups were still on Hon May Rut Ngoai, taking photographs.

Advertisement

"The incident happened around 1:30 pm local time. The boat had gone barely 300 to 400 metres when it tipped over. We were taking pictures, and it happened before we could react," he said.

"The boat had hardly left the island. We were all screaming for help," Kumar said, adding that the weather conditions were not adverse.

He said rescue teams reached the spot soon after and brought the survivors and bodies back to the shore, but claimed that no medical teams were immediately available.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Lava Mobile calls death of 15 in Vietnam boat capsize incident ‘unimaginable tragedy’, says ‘immediate priority is...’