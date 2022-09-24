Laver Cup's match briefly halted after man sets his arm on fire on Tennis Court

Laver Cup's match briefly halted after man sets his arm on fire on Tennis Court2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
- In a video, the man sat down and lit a substance on his arm during Laver Cup
The Tennis Laver Cup match was briefly halted when a man ran onto the court and set his arm on fire at London's O2 Arena on Friday.
According to the Reuters news agency, the man was protesting about the use of private jets in Britain. In a video, the man sat down and lit a substance on his arm during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.
However, security personnel acted quickly to drag the man off the court before play resumed following a quick check to make sure the court surface had not been damaged.
"A man accessed the court this afternoon and was promptly removed by security," a Laver Cup official said.
"Play was stopped briefly, he has been arrested and the situation is being handled by the police."
The man, who made his protest during the second set of the match, wore a T-shirt with the slogan "End UK Private Jets".
As per the news report, the man was a member of the End UK Private Jets group, which claims "carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide."
During the finals of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer played the last Tennis match of his career. However, the Tennis legend's trophy-laden career ended with defeat on Friday. But for once the results hardly mattered as the Swiss maestro headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears. The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned after more than a year away to play alongside Rafa Nadal with whom he shared one of tennis's most captivating rivalries.
Federer produced moments of his trademark magic during a fiercely contested duel and kept his emotions in check.
But the tears flowed afterward as Ellie Goulding sang while a montage of Federer's feats was projected on the black court.
When he was hugged by his wife, Mirka, children Leo, Lenny, Myla, and Charlene, and his parents Lynette and Robert, there was hardly a dry eye in the house.
"We'll get through this somehow. It's been a wonderful day. I told the guys I'm happy, not sad," said Federer, who announced last week that this would be his final event after struggling to overcome a knee injury.
"I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more time, everything was the last time," he added. "Playing with Rafa and having all the greats here, all the legends."
Federer broke down as he thanked his wife.
"She could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it's amazing - thank you," he said.
