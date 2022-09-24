Laver Cup's match briefly halted after man sets his arm on fire on Tennis Court

During the finals of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer played the last Tennis match of his career. However, the Tennis legend's trophy-laden career ended with defeat on Friday. But for once the results hardly mattered as the Swiss maestro headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears. The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned after more than a year away to play alongside Rafa Nadal with whom he shared one of tennis's most captivating rivalries.