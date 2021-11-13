Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju today launched the Citizen’s Tele-Law Mobile App. This app would connect the beneficiaries directly with panel lawyers offering legal advice and consultation.

The app was launched as part of of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, celebrated by the Department of Justice from 8 to 14 November. The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry last Monday launched a week-long campaign to empower people through pre-litigation advice for rightfully claiming their entitlements and for timely redressal of difficulties.

Addressing the event, Kiren Rijiju said new India is developed through the PM Modi's vision of Digital India and under the scheme, e-interface platform Tele Law was developed.

"It is a platform to strengthen the pre-litigation mechanism in the country."

The minister said the goal of this platform is to achieve Sabka Prayas Sabka Nyay. He gave a call to come together to make common people self-reliant and justice accessible to them, in the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kiren Rijiju has also announced the expansion of Tele-Law in 75,000 Gram Panchayats covering all states and UTs as a part of the 75 years of India’s Independence celebrations.

He also appealed to the Lawyers to join the Tele-Law movement and provide legal guidance and consultation as basic steps to legal aid services. He appreciated the team effort of all frontline functionaries that has enabled Tele-Law to cross the 12 lakh + beneficiary mark and exhorted the ethos of Sabka Prayas,

Rijiju encouraged the participants to download the Citizens’ Tele-Law Mobile App for optimizing the citizen-centric justice delivery mechanism.

The event also witnessed the felicitation of 124 Frontline functionaries which includes Para Legal Volunteers, Village Level entrepreneurs, Panel Lawyers and State Coordinators representing from different corners of the country.

