Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju studied in a rural school in his village and saw electricity for the first time in Class 10. Yes, you hear it right. Even the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana was not aware of his humble background. The CJI had thought that he must have studied at some Oxford University.

Live Law India, a legal news portal quoted CJI," Our dynamic Union Law Minister is a young man. He comes from a rural background. I had thought that he must have studied in some Oxford University. But he actually studied in a rural school. He saw electricity for the first time in Class 10."

Replying to what Kiren Rijiju said, “Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Mr Justice N.V. Ramana is very much right. I studied in my village Govt Primary School & Govt Secondary School."

He further added that his village got a road in 2006 when he became a Lok Sabha MP. “My village got electricity when I passed my Class X. My village got the road in 2006 through DoNER Ministry when I became Lok Sabha MP," Rijiju tweeted.

Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Mr. Justice N.V. Ramana is very much right. I studied in my village Govt Primary School & Govt Secondary School and my village got electricity when I passed my Class X. My village got road in 2006 through DoNER Ministry when I became Lok Sabha MP. https://t.co/B8JyTGdCvF pic.twitter.com/7vEkQGKhjZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 12, 2021

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday expressed his aim to make India a destination for international arbitration and the need to improve the judicial system and focus on the delivery of justice to the common man.

The Union Minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the new building complex of Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj.

Addressing the event, Rijiju said, "We want to make India, a destination for international arbitration. To improve our judicial system, we must target to deliver justice to the common man. We must focus on how common man is delivered with justice on time and bridge the gap between common man and justice."

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the new building complex of Allahabad High Court today.

Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

