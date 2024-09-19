News
Law ministry seeks arbitration data of last 24 years from all ministries
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 19 Sep 2024, 04:29 PM IST
- In a communication reviewed by Mint, the ministry sought details like legal costs, number of advocates engaged for the government, arbitration results, and subsequent appeals starting from 2000.
NEW DELHI : The Union law ministry has sought details of all arbitration proceedings involving the Centre over the last 24 years from all ministries as part of its efforts to streamline India’s arbitration system.
