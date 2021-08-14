NEW DELHI: The ministry of law and justice has notified the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 that allows amicable settlement of 17 tax disputes arising from retrospective use of an anti-evasion provision introduced in 2012.

The Act sets the stage for the government to settle the tax disputes with Cairn Energy Plc and the Vodafone Group.

As per the new Act, tax claims made on offshore transactions executed prior to 28 May, 2012 will be nullified, subject to riders. Offshore transactions involving Indian assets executed after 28 May 2012 are still taxable as there is no retrospective application of the law.

The conditions for dropping the tax claims include withdrawal of pending litigation and agreeing not to raise any claim for cost, damages, interest, among other conditions, by the disputing party. For amicable settlement of the disputes, the government will also refund the amount paid in these cases without any interest.

The revenue department has estimated that the total tax refund to be made for settling disputes arising from the 2012 retrospective change in income tax law at ₹8,100 crore, Mint reported on 6 August quoting revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj.

In the case of Cairn Energy, the government had seized the Group’s close to 10% residual shareholding in erstwhile Cairn India Ltd which was later merged with Vedanta Ltd. In the case of Vodafone, the government of India had collected about ₹45 crore of taxes.

The government, which is eager to enhance its credentials as an investor friendly country and to boost capital flows to steer the economy out of the pandemic’s impact, expects the companies to come forward and settle the cases quickly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.