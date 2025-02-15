Congress leader Husain Dalwai and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi on Saturday hit-back at the Maharashtra government for forming a committee to study the legal aspects for a new law against forced conversions and cases of ''love jihad".

The government has formed a seven-member committee headed by the state director general of police (DGP).

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Husain Dalwai said that the government doesn't have the right to decide who marries who.

"How can someone be converted forcefully?... Our Constitution allows us to follow any religion or not follow any religion at all... They (Maharashtra government) don't have the right to decide who marries who," ANI quoted Dalwai as saying.

Abu Azmi slams govt The Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra President, Abu Asim Azmi, slammed the government, saying they are acting arbitrarily.

“They are acting arbitrarily, and this curtails our freedom. Our Muslim boys and girls are also converting to Hinduism and marrying Hindus, and even Hindu boys and girls are marrying Muslims. This is a right granted by the Constitution.”

Who is on the committee? — Secretaries of women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice and special assistance departments

— Deputy secretaries of the home department.

What did the GR say? The committee will study the prevailing situation in the state and suggest steps to tackle the complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued late on Friday.

— The committee will also look at legal aspects and the laws framed in other states.

— It will recommend legislation to prevent forced conversions and instances of "love jihad".

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.