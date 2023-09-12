Law to protect farmers can set global standards: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India's law to protect plant varieties and farmers' rights can be emulated for the entire world, especially in the context of climate change challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India has taken a lead in introducing the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act (PPVFR), which is aligned to the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for food and agriculture (ITPGRFA) to protect farmers," Murmu said while delivering the inaugural speech at the first-ever global symposium on farmers' rights.

“My country provides a range of rights to farmers including use, re-use, save, share and sell the unbranded seeds of a registered variety. Besides, Indian farmers can register their own varieties which get protection. Such an Act can serve as an excellent model worthy of emulation for the entire world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The act emphasizes the conservation, exchange, and sustainable use of global plant genetic resources for agriculture. It heralds a commitment to ensuring food security by leveraging the world's plant genetic assets.

President Murmu underscored its importance in addressing climate change threats and realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Traditional farmer varieties, including millets, play a crucial role in this respect. These varieties not only possess innate resilience against ecological stresses but also offer a nutrition-rich profile crucial for both human and livestock consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The declaration of the year 2023 as the Year of Millets by the United Nations is a step in this direction," the president said.

India is hosting this inaugural global symposium from 12-15 September. Organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of Rome's International Treaty Secretariat, the event seeks to drive the Treaty's implementation concerning farmers' rights. It aims to foster discussions on innovative strategies, policies, best practices, and knowledge exchange. The symposium also intends to champion farmers as vital custodians of agrobiodiversity and pillars of global food security.