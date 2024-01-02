'Law will decide if Arvind Kejriwal can..': BJP Delhi chief hits out at CM over ED summons in excise case
Arvind Kejriwal is summoned a second time by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The CM says he is ready to discharge his duties even from jail.
The BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva on January 2 slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his statement that he was ready to discharge his duties even from jail.
