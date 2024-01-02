The BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva on January 2 slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his statement that he was ready to discharge his duties even from jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal has been summoned a second time by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) regarding the Delhi excise policy case.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sachdeva took a swipe at the Delhi CM, saying, "The signature campaign (aimed at enlisting public support amid the ED summons in the liquor policy case) that Arvind Kejriwal is talking about has already proved to be a flop and a non-starter in Delhi. This is why he hastily announced that the AAP would conduct a 'Jan Samwad' (public outreach) from January 4. They have also started a new trend -- to run the government from jail." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the fresh ED summons to the Delhi CM, the Delhi BJP chief said, "All necessary action is and will be taken in accordance with the law."

"Kejriwal must face the investigating agencies. He has been running away from questioning. All the action is and will be taken by the law of the land. The law, and, only the law, will decide if he can run the government from jail," the BJP's Delhi chief added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a swipe at the AAP national convenor over his alleged role in the liquor policy case, Sachdeva said, "By labelling the liquor scam as alleged, he has raised question marks over the ruling of the honourable court that is looking into the case. Everyone is aware of the gravity of the sections under which AAP leaders have been arrested in connection with the case. The court has refused to entertain their bail please and they continue to remain in jail even a year after being arrested."

"The leaders whom Kejriwal is making out to be heroes -- Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- were arrested in a hawala case connected to the liquor scam. Sisodia appropriated black money through the Delhi liquor scam. Sanjay Singh reduced the age bar for alcohol consumption and allowed liquor shops to stay open till 3 at night. Is he a hero?" the BJP's Delhi chief questioned.

"They can be heroes for Arvind Kejriwal because he received commissions from the liquor scam through them. He received kickbacks for corrupt deals. However, such leaders can't be heroes for the people of Delhi," Sachdeva added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

