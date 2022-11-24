Lawns at India Gate temporarily shut in parts. Details here

Amid heavy footfall, lawns at India Gate has been temporarily shut down in parts to keep grass alive.
Amid heavy footfall, lawns at India Gate has been temporarily shut down in parts to keep grass alive.
"I have come from Gurugram, people even come for foreign countries. If parks need to be shut, govt should find us other options for seating. People too should act responsibly," said man at spot. "The reason to shut off parks makes sense as aesthetics need to be maintained but a park or two which are a little away from public eye can be opened," said another local.
"I have come from Gurugram, people even come for foreign countries. If parks need to be shut, govt should find us other options for seating. People too should act responsibly," said man at spot. "The reason to shut off parks makes sense as aesthetics need to be maintained but a park or two which are a little away from public eye can be opened," said another local.
Earlier, the revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
Earlier, the revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
The revamped stretch of rechristened Kartavya Path – from Raisina Hill complex to India Gate – and the verdant lawns surrounding them were thrown open to the public on Friday after two years. The stretch was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago.
The revamped stretch of rechristened Kartavya Path – from Raisina Hill complex to India Gate – and the verdant lawns surrounding them were thrown open to the public on Friday after two years. The stretch was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago.
The central attraction is the 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, carved out of a monolithic block of jet black Telengana granite .Young and old, locals and foreigners were seen enjoying the redeveloped India Gate complex, as they took selfies with the 65 metric tonne statue housed in the historic canopy facing the war memorial arch.
The central attraction is the 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, carved out of a monolithic block of jet black Telengana granite .Young and old, locals and foreigners were seen enjoying the redeveloped India Gate complex, as they took selfies with the 65 metric tonne statue housed in the historic canopy facing the war memorial arch.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.