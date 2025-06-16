Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar fallout: What caused the rift between the gangsters?

In a recent turnaround of events, a major rift has emerged between notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. This has posed a fresh challenge for state police forces and central intelligence agencies tracking their criminal syndicate.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, Goldy Brar is believed to be operating from the United States, reported the Indian Express, adding they are no longer working together.

Also Read | Abhinav Shukla receives death threat from Asim Riaz's fan after Battleground row

According to the report, the split between the two gangsters may create a possible turf war within the widespread criminal network.

Reasons for the split: The report further mentioned the split was caused from Lawrence Bishnoi’s anger at Goldy Brar and Sachin Godara over their handling of his brother Anmol’s case in the United States.

“Central intelligence agencies received information that Brar and Godara did not help Anmol file the required bail bond. Anmol was later released but with an ankle bracelet tracker,” the Indian Express report quoted sources saying.

Anmol Bishnoi, 25-year-old, was taken into custody by US immigration officials for allegedly using forged travel documents in November 2024. Apart from this, Anmol as been linked to the May 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and even named as the “mastermind” behind the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in 2024.

“Both the gangsters have decided to stop working together. Goldy has started working with Azerbaijan-based Rohit Godara while Bishnoi is now associated with Canada-based Noni Rana. This feud and their new syndicates are now a source of increasing tension for state police forces,” an official told The Indian Express.

The report also mentioned that the matter was recently discussed with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a meeting attended by senior police officers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

Other reasons: Among other reasons that may have caused the split between the two gangsters are not giving credit while using each other's names after committing a crime.

Investigations over the past few months have revealed that Noni Rana (Surya Pratap), younger brother of Haryana’s Yamunanagar-based gangster Kala Rana (Virender Pratap), has been operating from the US. He allegedly made calls and collected money on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Also Read | Goldy Brar named in NIA chargesheet over Gurugram twin blasts

While referring to Brar and Godara, the report quoted sources as saying, “Last month, they took responsibility in a social media post for the killing of Harjit Singh, a businessman operating a trucking safety and insurance consultancy, outside his office in Canada’s Mississauga… they did not mention the name of Lawrence and other gang members, which they usually do in such posts.”

Lawrence Bishnoi had formed a team with Goldy Brar, Kala Rana, and others, the report said quoting sources.

“Bishnoi later made a ‘business model’ involving alliances with gangsters from UP (Dhananjay Singh), Punjab (Jaggu Bhagwanpuria), Haryana (Kala Jatheri), Rajasthan (Rohit Godara) and Delhi (Rohit Moi and Hashim Baba),” the report said.