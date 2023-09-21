Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Thursday took responsibility for Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing in Canada. Sukhdool aka Sukhu Duneke was killed in inter-gang violence in Canada on Wednesday night. He was a part of the Khalistan movement in Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a Facebook post, Bishnoi's gang said that Sukhu played a crucial role in the murders of Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukhera. The gang called Duneke a 'drug addict' who got a punishment for his sins, according to a report published by NDTV.

The gang further warned that their enemies would not be able to survive in India or any other country, the report said.

Duneke fled to Canada from India on forged documents in 2017 and has seven criminal cases registered against him.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news Sukhu's killing came a day after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the country's parliament that there were "credible allegations'' linking India's government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader in Canada, in June this year. Trudeau's speech caused immediate controversy as India denied the charges as "baseless" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

Major world powers also weighed in on the controversy. "All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law. We are in regular contact with our Canadian partners about serious allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong struck a similar tone and pointed out that an investigation was ongoing.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti called for close partners to cooperate in the investigation and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Garcetti also said that it was too early for America to consider playing a role in calming tensions between the two countries.