Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested in Mohali after dramatic police standoff

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested: Following a dramatic joint operation by Chandigarh and Mohali police - an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from a flat in Badmajra, Mohali, and a Glock pistol with two rounds was recovered from his possession.

After a week-long manhunt, the police cornered Gagan. The police were hunting him for various crimes, including murder.

On Friday evening, as the police moved in to arrest him, Gagan attempted to evade capture by hiding in a bathroom and fired a shot at the police. However, he was overpowered and apprehended with assistance from Mohali police. His accomplice Kashish was also arrested from a flat in Balongi by the Mohali police.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told HT, “For the past few days, Chandigarh Police had received intelligence suggesting that Gagandeep was involved in a crime and was armed. Acting on this information, the police had been on his trail for a week, even setting up barricades in Sector 38 the previous day. Today, a tip-off revealed that Gagan had allegedly committed a murder in Chandigarh and was seen roaming near Balongi. The police immediately acted on this crucial information, leading to his eventual arrest from a flat at Badmajra, Mohali, during a joint operation with Mohali Police.”

Confessed Sector 23 Murder During preliminary questioning, Gagan admitted to his involvement in a murder in Sector 23, Chandigarh. On Friday afternoon, police had discovered a blood-soaked body of a 28-year-old man, from the second floor of a house in Sector 23. Kashish was found with injuries near his eye and nose. His body was sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. “Prima facie, it appears that the man was shot dead with a pistol,” said a senior police officer.

