Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Lakhvinder Kumar deported from US, arrested in Delhi

A member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested at Delhi airport after being deported from the United States, officials said on Saturday.

Lakhvinder Kumar, a fugitive gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, was deported by the US in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kumar, who had an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by the Haryana Police on Saturday, officials said.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said that the Haryana Police had registered multiple cases against Lakhvinder Kumar, including ones related to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempt to murder.

“Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through Interpol on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25, 2025. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi airport,” according to the statement.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang listed as terrorist entity in Canada In September, Canada officially listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, authorities said.

“Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation,” as per an official statement on September 29.

“Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said

The development came days after NSA Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held talks in New Delhi.

Goldy Brar gang member detained in US Earlier this month, the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) tracked and facilitated the detention of fugitive gangster Amit Sharma alias Jack Pandit in the United States.

Sharma, a key operative of the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar syndicate, was detained due to coordinated inputs shared by the AGTF with the CBI's Interpol Branch, which alerted American agencies through a Red Corner Notice, Additional Director General of Police (Crime/AGTF) Dinesh M N said.

He said that Sharma was operating the gang's extortion and money laundering network from abroad. He was primarily responsible for receiving extortion money overseas and routing it to gang members in India.

“He also played a crucial role in providing shelter, funding and forged documents for absconding gang members hiding in foreign countries,” the officer said.

The CBI's Interpol Branch is currently working on his deportation to India.