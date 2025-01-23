Rajpal Yadav receives threat Mail: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav received a threatening email from a person identified as Vishnu. The threat mail has detailed that comedian Kapil Sharma, his family, his associates, and Rajpal Yadav would be killed. Senior Police Inspector, Amboli Police Station Sadashiv Nikam said on Thursday that the IP address of the threatening email was traced to Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nikam further informed that the people who threatened Rajpal Yadav and Kapil Sharma introduced themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Further photos of murdered singer Sidhu Moosewala and slain politician Baba Siddiqui were also attached with the mail, the top cop said.

"Rajpal Yadav has been asked to give a death message to Kapil Sharma that his movements are being monitored. The FIR has been registered, and we are investigating the case," Nikam added.

Rajpal Yadav receives threat Mail Rajpal Yadav received the threat email on December 14, 2024, and filed a formal complaint. The threatening message was sent from the email address don99284@gmail.com to Rajpal Yadav's team email account, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com.

This led to immediate action, with Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

The Amboli Police has registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the threat of harm.

Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humour, has been a beloved figure in Indian entertainment for years.

Kapil Sharma first gained widespread attention with his victory on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and went on to star in hit comedy shows like Comedy Circus. However, it was the ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ show that made him one of India's most prominent comedians.

In addition to his television career, Kapil Sharma has also ventured into the film industry with roles in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Firangi', 'Zwigato', and 'Crew'.

More recently, Kapil Sharma launched ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, which has attracted a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.