In a judicial confession, Hashim Baba alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi has cellphone access in Sabarmati Jail, which prison authorities denied. Bishnoi, facing serious charges and linked to high-profile crimes, has been incarcerated since 2015 and is under investigation by national agencies.

In a "judicial confession", Hashim Baba, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, has allegedly claimed that the jailed gangster has access to cellphones inside Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail, The Indian Express reported.

The report said that Hashim Baba, arrested in connection with the murder of a gym owner in Delhi in September, claimed in his confession that he received a video call from Lawrence Bishnoi. During the call, Bishnoi reportedly showed him two cell phones and stated that “special arrangements" had been made for him inside the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

However, the IE report said the authorities in the Sabarmati prison rejected all the allegations. Nidhi Thakur, superintendent of Sabarmati Central Jail, told The Indian Express that there was “no special arrangement for any inmate." The authorities have denied any special arrangements for jail inmates, stating they adhere to the jail manual. They also refuted claims that Lawrence Bishnoi had access to cellphones inside the Sabarmati jail.

This is not the first time Lawrence Bishnoi, who is allegedly the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder and the shooting at actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home, has been accused of possessing phones or making calls from inside prison.

Lawrence Bishnoi's family reportedly spends ₹35-40 lakh annually to take care of the gangster as he is in jail, the gangster's 50-year-old cousin claimed, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Bishnoi is a law graduate from the Punjab University. Speaking about the 31-year-old gang leader's career decision, Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi said the family ‘never imagined’ that Lawrence Bishnoi would go on to become a criminal.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi, involved in several high-profile criminal cases, was born as Balkaran Brar in Firozpur, Punjab. He faces multiple charges, including murder and extortion. Bishnoi reportedly adopted the name 'Lawrence' during his school years, following his aunt's suggestion, as she thought it sounded better.

Bishnoi has been incarcerated since 2015 and is currently under investigation by the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with various cases. In August of last year, the Union Home Ministry issued an order to prevent his release from jail for any purpose, which was extended for another year in August.