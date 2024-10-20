National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has filed a police complaint against Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty for his controversial social media post

Odia film actor Buddhaditya Mohanty has been backlash after his controversial social media post on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mohanty in his post on Facebook allegedly suggested that Rahul Gandhi should be the next target of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

He wrote: "Germany had the Gestapo… Israel has the Mossad… USA has the CIA… now India has Lawrence Bishnoi… next in the list should be Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi."

A police complaint has been filed against the Odia actor in this regard.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Udit Pradhan filed the complaint at Capital police station on Friday, demanding action against Mohanty for the post, which was later deleted.

"In the social media post, Mohanty said that after killing NCP leader Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's next target should be Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. We cannot tolerate such a remark against our leader," said Pradhan.

Along with the complaint, Pradhan also submitted to the police a screenshot of the social media post by Buddhaditya Mohanty.

Mohanty later issued an apology via Facebook on Friday amid growing outrage. The actor said his post on Rahul Gandhi was never to target, harm or demean the politician in any way.

“My last post regarding Rahul Gandhiji...was never to target..harm, demean him in any way…nor write anything against him…unintentionally if I affected anyone's sentiments…my intention was not this...I offer my sincere apologies…regards (sic)," he wrote.

Police are looking into the matter.

Mohanty's controversial post quickly ignited a firestorm, with many accusing him of inciting violence against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Baba Siddique, the Congress-turned-NCP leader was shot at on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area. He succumbed to bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital.