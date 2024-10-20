Did Salman Khan kill blackbuck? Salim Khan says actor ’loves animals...was not even there’

As security has been heightened at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence following new death threats demanding an extortion payment of ₹5 crore, director Salim Khan on Sunday said that the actor was not present at the site of an incident where a blackbuck was killed.

Salman Khan received a threatening message on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp. The message demanded money from Khan “to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi.”

Salman Khan became a target of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang after his name cropped up in the 1998 Blackbuck killing case. The incident occurred during the shooting of the 1999 film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain,’ and it is alleged that Salman Khan hunted a blackbuck in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan alleged that the threats are nothing but just “extortion”. He added, “Who should Salman apologise to? Apologies are meant for those with whom you have committed a crime.”

Salim Khan further noted, “Did Salman commit any crime? Have you seen it? Do you know? Have you investigated? We have never even used a gun. Salman said he wasn't even there at that time. Usko koi shauq nahi janwar maarne ka.. (he has no interest in killing animals)..he loves animals,” claimed Salim Khan, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

Refuting the claims of any relationship between Salman Khan and the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Salim Khan said, “There is no connection between Salman and the murder of Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique's murder occurred due to a property dispute.”

The Bishnoi community, which venerates the blackbuck as sacred, views Khan's actions as a deep affront. Former MP Jaswant Singh Bishnoi noted this cultural significance: "Deer is our identity, and it is necessary for them to survive.”

This historical context has fueled Bishnoi's desire for retaliation, leading to repeated threats against the actor as part of a broader narrative of honour and cultural identity within the community.

In 2018, during a court appearance, Bishnoi made chilling statements about wanting to kill Khan, claiming the actor had brought disgrace to their community.

Earlier, the Dabangg actor bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth ₹2 crore and is making arrangements to ship it from Dubai, according to Bollywood Society report. The urgent need to import the car to India will also be a hefty burden since the car is not available in the Indian market.