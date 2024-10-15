Lawrence Bishnoi won’t try to kill Salman Khan if...: Old video resurfaces on social media

Amid the escalating threats against actor Salman Khan by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the gang leader's old video surfaced where he had opened up that he may not kill the Bollywood star if his conditions are followed.

Speaking to India Today, when asked what is his aim, Lawrence Bishnoi, “Lakshya to Salman Khan marna hai, aur koi lakshya nai hai (My only aim is to kill Salman Khan).”

On being asked how will he be convinced and forgive Salman Khan, Lawrence said, “Sir humare Bishnoiyon ka ek mandir hai Mukam, (Mukam Mukti Dham temple). Bas wahan jaake ek baar maafi maang le ye jo bhi cheez thi, anjaane me jo bhi chiz hui na hui ye bhagwaan jaane... ab mere upar allegations lage hai to is chiz ki main maafi maangta hun... is samaj ki bhavnaaye thesh hui hai. Bas hum chahte hai ji. (Sir we have a Mukam Mukti Dham temple of Bishnoi community. We want him to visit the temple and apologise. Whether it be allegations or anything, he should apologise for hurting the sentiments of our community.)”

When the journalist asked what would happen if Salman said this online or in a video, Lawrence clearly mentioned that the actor would have to visit the temple physically and apologise.

BJP leader requests the same: In another report by the same news website, former BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has called on Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community for his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Also Read | Baba Siddique murder suspect was questioned in Salman Khan firing case but...

In a social media post directed at Khan, Yadav wrote in Hindi, “People make mistakes. You are a top actor, and a large number of people in the country love you. My good advice is to respect the Bishnoi community's sentiments and apologize for your big mistake."

He also reiterated the need for a public apology, saying, “No sensible person should do anything against the sentiments of any religion. Salman Khan is a popular actor with a large following. If someone has done something wrong, they must atone for it.”

Earlier in 1998, Salman was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

According to Bishnoi sect, the blackbuck is sacred and the incident caused widespread outrage.

Following the incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi swore revenge against the actor after he was convicted in the case in 2018.

After facing legal battles for over two decades, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman in 2016, citing there was no evidence against Khan.

However, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, a friend of Khan's, was shot dead in Mumbai for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. This has reignited concerns over the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's vendetta against Khan.