Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in Baba Siddiqui & Sidhu Moosewala murder, deported from US

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been deported to India from the US, said reports.

Anmol Bishnoi, the key accused in Baba Siddique and Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala murder case, may arrive on Wednesday.

He was arrested in the US in November 2024, after Mumbai police sent a proposal for extradition after the authorities in America informed about his presence in their country.

According to NDTV, and email from the US' Department of Homeland Security to Siddique's son Zeeshan reads, "This email is to inform you ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025."

Siddique (66), the Nationalist Congress Party leader, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office at Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra East, on the night of October 12, 2024. in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court had issued a non-bailable warrant for Anmol Bishnoi's arrest.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi? — Anmol Bishnoi is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

— He facing multiple criminal charges such as extortion and murder.

— Anmol is also wanted in connection with 2024 shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

— He is under NIA's radar for two cases registered in 2022.