Lawyer shot in Patna by unidentified assailants, dies during treatment

A lawyer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Bihar's Patna on Sunday, July 13.

According to Parichay Kumar, SP Patna East, the victim, Jitendra Mahato, was shot at by unidentified assailants. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. “Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died,” he said.

Kumar, citing the victim's family, said Mahato would visit the area of attack daily for a cup of tea, “Today, he went to drink tea, he was shot at... Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot.”

The identities of the criminals and their motives behind this incident are being investigated.

“All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined... The case is being investigated from every angle,” the SP said.

Interestingly, Kumar revealed that although Mahato was a lawyer, he had not practiced law for the last two years.

Earlier today, BJP leader Surendra Kewat was allegedly shot dead in Sheikhpura district.

These killing comes just a week after the high-profile murder of businessman and a BJP leader, Gopal Khemka, outside his home in Patna. He had previously requested police protection for his family.

Days after Khemka was shot dead, another man was killed in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar area after being shot by an unidentified assailant. The victim, Vikram Jha, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

These cases indicate a sudden rise in crime in Bihar.

‘Within 24 hours…’: BJP leader BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Sunday said that the state government is serious about law and order, and swift action is being taken against crimes.

He added that while any criminal incident is unfortunate and must be condemned, accountability is being fixed within 24 hours and major changes are being seen on the ground.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Paswan said, “Crime is a sensitive issue, and wherever criminal incidents take place, it is highly condemnable. But I want to tell you that action is taken immediately.”