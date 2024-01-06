Delhi Lawyer acquires Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral property after paying reserve price by 1,300 times in land deal: Report
A Delhi-based lawyer acquired two agricultural plots in Ratnagiri, originally owned by Dawood Ibrahim's mother, through an auction for over ₹2 crore.
A Delhi-based lawyer on Friday acquired two agricultural plots in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri, originally owned by Amina Bi, the mother of fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.
The auctioned properties are situated in Mumbake village in Khed taluka, a place where Dawood and his siblings spent part of their childhood. Seven bidders took part in the auction. Srivastava also acquired another property, an agricultural land spanning 1,730 sqm, initially priced at ₹1.56 lakh. In this auction, three individuals participated, and the lawyer successfully secured it for ₹3.3 lakh.
Four years ago, in 2020, six properties in Mumbake village, including Dawood's childhood home, were put up for auction. In 2017, the government successfully sold three opulent bungalows in South Delhi, which included a hotel, owned by Ibrahim.
Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in connection to the alleged mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts, which resulted in the loss of almost 250 lives and left thousands injured, is suspected to be residing in the upscale Clifton area of Karachi, according to Indian authorities.
However, the Pakistani government has consistently denied these claims.
