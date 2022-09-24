Lawyers should draw inspiration from...: CJI Lalit's advice to young advocates

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit while attending a seminar organised by the Bar Council of India in Patna said that lawyers must be rational in thinking and fact-finding in nature
India's Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday said that lawyers must be logical thinkers who are naturally interested in gathering facts.
The CJI, who was addressing a seminar organised by the Bar Council of India in Patna, said, "Lawyers must keep in mind that their objective and motto should be upholding the rule of law. Advocates have a wonderful quality of convincing and catering fundamental inputs to the mind of the public. They must be rational in thinking and fact-finding in nature."
He added that young lawyers should draw inspiration from the inherent qualities of eminent freedom fighters who were lawyers.
"Even many freedom fighters were from the legal profession. Young lawyers have a bigger role to play in society," said CJI Lalit.
Kiren Rijiju Union Minister for Law and Justice, also addressed the gathering. He asserted that the executive, legislature and judiciary are working in the interests of the nation. "All three pillars should respect each other," he said.
Rijiju emphasised the need to reduce pending cases. He said, "...there is a need to promote alternative ways like mediation and arbitration". He requested chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to expedite the operation of the nation's 1,800 fast-track courts.
Justice UU Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India last month. He will have a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on 8 November.