Layoff phase to fizzle soon, 'considerable increment' up to 20%: Naukri survey for 2023
Naukri Survey also suggested that IT roles and senior professionals will be the most impacted by hiring corrections
In the first of 2023, there will be fewer layoffs, a Naukri.com survey cited but added that ‘IT roles and senior professionals will be the most impacted’. The survey also cited that Indian employees are expected to receive significant increments this year, some about 20%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×