In the first of 2023, there will be fewer layoffs, a Naukri.com survey cited but added that ‘IT roles and senior professionals will be the most impacted’. The survey also cited that Indian employees are expected to receive significant increments this year, some about 20%.

Layoffs and attrition

The job portal recently conducted a survey of 1,400 recruiters and consultants across ten sectors. Most recruiters are predicting fewer layoffs in the first half of 2023 while 4% of respondents said that layoffs and downsizing would be the dominant in their organizations.

Survey also suggested that IT roles and senior professionals will be the most impacted by hiring corrections, there will also be some impact in roles in the business development, marketing, human resources and operations fronts as well. However, fresher positions are expected to be the least impacted.

"Recruiters foresee maximum layoffs for senior professionals, with 20 per cent of recruiters predicting the same. Freshers are expected to be least impacted by hiring corrections," the bi-annual survey by Naukri.com said.

The survey also revealed that around half of the recruiters expect high attrition rates of over 15% during the first half of the year, with information technology roles topping the chart.

However, despite uncertainties in the global job market, 92% of the recruiters expressed optimism about hiring in the first half of the new year. Nearly half of those surveyed expect new and replacement hiring, 29% expect only new job creation, and 17% are looking to maintain their headcount.

Increment and campus hiring

The survey concludes by stating that Indian employees are expected to receive significant increments, with more than a third of the total recruiters surveyed predicting an average increment of over 20%. The positive sentiment around hiring activity for the first half of 2023 is expected to translate into higher salaries for Indian employees.

In addition, the survey suggests that sentiments surrounding campus hiring in India are optimistic. This is good news for recent graduates who are looking for job opportunities.