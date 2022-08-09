Layoff wave: Startups failing in India? How entrepreneurs can evade the collapse

Sahil Arya, Co- Founder and Director at Fat Tiger says startups primarily fail because of the mistakes of the founder(s). Many times it is the sole criterion for the stumbling of a good business idea. “In fact more than the inherent attractiveness of a business idea, I will always bet on the capable founder(s). Hardworking founder(s) with grit and conviction and strong industry acumen can make an idea flourish. Even if the idea is not so great, a capable founder will put in the right amount of effort and dovetail the business towards success. He/she can create the right team and place and work in symmetry and synchronization to realize overall business growth. In addition, I also believe the right place and the right timing are equally important in enabling your start-up to grow in the right direction," he said

