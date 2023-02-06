Digital lending platforms LazyPay and Kissht were blocked afer the latest order from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) of banning 94 mobile apps with links to China.

Some users have lost access, reported Mint. LazyPay, the buy-now-pay-later platform of PayU and loan provider Kissht were not working on major telecom networks, according to the report.

Recently, on February 5 government has blocked 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese for being involved in unauthorized loan service, others reported PTI.

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has issued orders to block these apps following instructions from Ministry of Home Affairs.

An official told new agency PTI that an order to block 138 apps that were involved in betting, gambling and money laundering were issued. Another order to block 94 apps engaged in unauthorised loan service has also been issued.

These apps were being operated from offshore entities, including Chinese and were posing a threat to the economic stability of the country, said the official reported PTI.

Kissht’s founder Ranvir Singh said that its app and website are working fine but noted a Play Store notification related to Kissht, reported MInt.

“The Kissht app and website are working for its customers. We are aware that Google has been asked to take down a list of companies from the Play Store that includes our company, but uncertain about the cause of such a notification. We are meeting officials tomorrow to seek clarification," he added.

He said that the company has 'no Chinese stakeholders.