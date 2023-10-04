The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will hand over the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) twin-seater trainer version aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru on October 4.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is going to hand over the first-ever twin-seater Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru. The Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, accompanied by Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, graced the HAL's LCA Tejas division plant for this momentous occasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heralded as the zenith of India's R-D programmes, the LCA Tejas had its inaugural flight in 2001 and has since reached numerous milestones. It’s more than just an aircraft; it's a testament to India's advanced aerospace capabilities. Notably, LCA Tejas aligns with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision, positioning India among an elite group of nations with such indigenous aeronautic prowess, ANI reported.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unveiling wasn’t merely ceremonial. The event involved the presentation of the Release to Service (RSD) and the Signalling Out Certificate (SOC). These formalities were witnessed by luminaries from the defence sector, including the Chief of Air staff- IAF, the Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, and the Chief Executive of the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CE-CEMILAC), to name a few.

Also Read: IAF seeks mountain radars to look deep into China as border dispute continues A standout feature of this twin-seater LCA is its state-of-the-art design and technology. Embodying 4.5 generation aircraft capabilities, it boasts features such as relaxed static stability, advanced glass cockpit, quadruplex fly-by-wire flight control, and the use of advanced composite materials. The aircraft's carefree manoeuvring and integrated digital avionics systems further underline its avant-garde attributes.

The introduction of this twin-seater is not just a testament to HAL's capabilities but also serves a strategic purpose. It’s designed to facilitate the transition of emerging pilots to fighter pilots, bridging the training and operational divide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking forward, HAL has charted an ambitious course. With orders for 18 twin-seaters from the IAF, the company plans to deliver eight of them in FY 2023-24, and the remainder by 2026-27. Beyond this, the IAF has its sights set on more units, reflecting trust in the aircraft’s capabilities.

Watch: IAF releases video showcasing its prowess ahead of 91st anniversary LCA Tejas, touted as the future backbone of the IAF fleet, is on track with its series production. Two squadrons are already stationed at the Sulur Air Force base, and the aim is to complete deliveries by 2027-28.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!