LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft completes first flight in Bengaluru

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday successfully completed the first flight of indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“First flight of the Made in India indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft has been completed in Bengaluru by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited today," the agency quoted HAL officials as saying.

“The aircraft was airborne for 15 minutes during its first flight," the officials added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is a big step today and it will help us to move towards the delivery of the aircraft to the Indian Air Force… We are also looking to deliver one more LCA trainer aircraft to the IAF before March 31. We have already delivered four trainer-version aircraft to them," HAL Chairman Ananthakrishnan said.

According to an India Today report, the fighter aircraft is likely to be deployed at Nal airbase in Rajasthan’s Bikaner near the Pakistan border. The first squadron of aircraft is planned to be deployed at the Nal airbase from where it can take care of the western adversary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month the agency reported that the state-owned public sector unit is working towards delivering the first twin-seater trainer version aircraft to the IAF at the earliest citing defence sources.

The report said the work is on towards meeting the delivery by the end of March 31.

It is important to note that the IAF has already signed a contract worth over ₹48,000 crore with the HAL for supplying 83 LCA planes. The IAF has clearance to buy 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter jets at ₹65,000 crore.

In 2016, the LCA Mark 1 aircraft were inducted into the IAF. The Indian Air Force has two of their squadrons (45 Squadron and 18 Squadron) having the light combat aircraft Tejas.

Terming the LCA) Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet clearance a "landmark event" the IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "We already had 40 LCAs of the original IOC and FOC version. So with this, in the long run, the strength of the Indian Air Force will grow to 220 LCA mark 1As, which will equip almost ten squadrons of the Air Force."

