LCA Tejas successfully test-fires ASTRA beyond visual range missile

New Delhi: Indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas on Wednesday successfully test-fired an ASTRA beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa, the ministry of defence said.

"The missile release was successfully carried out from the aircraft at an altitude of about 20,000 ft," it added.

According to the ministry, all the objectives of the test were met and it was a perfect textbook launch.

The test launch was monitored by the test director and scientists of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) along with officials from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DG-AQA).

The aircraft was also monitored by a Chase Tejas twin-seater aircraft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented ADA, DRDO, CEMILAC, DG-AQA and the industry for the successful test firing of the missile from the Tejas-LCA.

He said the launch would significantly enhance the combat prowess of Tejas and reduce the dependency on imported weapons.

ASTRA, a state-of-the-art BVR air-to-air missile to engage and destroy highly maneuvering supersonic aerial targets, is designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and other laboratories of DRDO.