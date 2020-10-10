LCVs see strong pickup in sales

Mini-trucks, pickup vans and other light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are seeing a rebound in sales, driven bya robust e-commerce market and the need to transport fresh vegetables, fruits and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) quickly over short distances.

The uptick in demand means LCVs are now the prime category in the commercial vehicle segment, and it comes as a relief for manufacturers.

The demand for LCVs is mainly driven by the movement of agricultural produce, FMCG and dairy products—further consolidated by the last-mile delivery requirements of online retailers, senior executives at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Tata Motors Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd said.

For M&M, the largest player in under-3.5-tonne LCVs, wholesale volumes turned around from August and September, taking quarterly volumes close to pre-covid levels. Its September quarter LCV wholesales were 46,651 vehicles, almost matching the 46,727 vehicles it sold a year earlier.

“Despite challenging times, we have been witnessing good traction in small and light commercial vehicles. This is driven by increased rural demand and the need for movement of essential goods and commodities, e-commerce demand and SME materials movement. Today, the enquiry and bookings are coming close to pre-covid levels," said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M.

He added that while the Bolero pick-up continues to be the market leader, other M&M LCVs such as Supro and Jeeto have seen demand return due to last-mile requirements. For M&M, agriculture is the biggest segment for LCVs, followed by construction and dairy.

Tata Motors sold 14,522 small commercial vehicles for cargo and pick-up applications in September, thus returning to 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. The Mumbai-based automaker’s September quarter wholesales of small commercial vehicles were at 34,179 units, down only 4% from the year-ago period. In contrast, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) truck wholesales recorded a y-o-y decline of 43% to 9,137 units in the same period.

Ashok Leyland, too, saw LCV production and wholesales gradually return closer to pre-covid-19 levels during the September quarter. While last month, the Chennai-based company recorded a 20% y-o-y growth in LCV sales, its Q2 volumes were at 10,952 units, compared with 11,610 units a year earlier. Ashok Leyland’s LCV volumes recovered in the second quarter while its MHCV truck wholesales fell 40% y-o-y to 6,719 units.

“The small and light CV segment is predominantly driven by consumption. The market consumption has revived to almost the pre-covid levels, which is the key reason for the higher uptick in the SCV and pick-up segment," said Vinay Pathak, vice president, product line, small commercial vehicles and pickups, Tata Motors.

Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland, remains bullish on the sustainability of demand for LCVs even after the festive season. “The demand for LCVs under Swachh Bharat campaign and smart city projects has more than doubled recently as there is a strong government push to make our cities and towns cleaner," Seth said, adding that the newly-launched LCV model—Bada Dost—is already seeing 4-5 weeks of waiting period.

While western and southern regions contribute most to M&M and Ashok Leyland’s LCV volumes, for Tata Motors, northern and eastern markets are showing a higher uptick in demand.

