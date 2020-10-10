LCVs see strong pickup in sales

Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland, remains bullish on the sustainability of demand for LCVs even after the festive season. “The demand for LCVs under Swachh Bharat campaign and smart city projects has more than doubled recently as there is a strong government push to make our cities and towns cleaner," Seth said, adding that the newly-launched LCV model—Bada Dost—is already seeing 4-5 weeks of waiting period.