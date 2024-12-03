Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) This World Computer Literacy Day, LEAD Group, India’s leading School Edtech innovator, proudly announces the Code.AI SuperTeachers Contest, a first-of-its-kind initiative to celebrate and empower Computer Science educators across India. Open to more than 50,000 Computer Science teachers in CBSE and ICSE schools across India, the contest will recognise Coding and AI teachers who are using innovative pedagogical approaches to inspire students to become technology creators and problem-solvers. Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, "On World Computer Literacy Day, we're excited to launch the Code.AI SuperTeachers Contest. Computational and algorithmic thinking are critical skills for today’s students, and it’s essential to recognize and celebrate the educators who are transforming the way these skills are taught. With Code.AI and our exceptional super teachers coming together, this contest is a tribute to their dedication and innovation in preparing students for a digital-first future." The Code.AI SuperTeachers Contest celebrates Computer Science educators who use innovative teaching methods to instill love of technology in students. Winners will be honored at a national level with certificates, cash prizes, and recognition across platforms. Beyond recognizing outstanding Computer Science teachers, the contest aims to encourage innovation in how coding is taught in Indian schools. By adopting innovative, NCF-aligned multimodal pedagogies in classrooms, schools can ensure that every student, regardless of location or background, has the opportunity to succeed. About LEAD Group LEAD Group is India's only School Edtech company dedicated to transforming school education through its pioneering Integrated School Edtech System. With a presence in over 8,000 schools across 400 towns and cities, LEAD Group reaches more than 35 lakh students and empowers over 50,000 teachers. Since its founding in 2012, LEAD Group has been committed to delivering an international standard of education to schools across India. Through its comprehensive approach, LEAD Group combines research-backed curriculum and pedagogy with cutting-edge technology to enhance student learning outcomes and teacher effectiveness. Its integrated system helps partner schools provide holistic education, equipping students with the skills and confidence to succeed in life. LEAD Group was founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah with the mission to transform school education in India. The Group continues to set new benchmarks in school education, inspiring the next generation of learners and educators. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR