Leaders pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Sardar Patel.

"Salute to Sardar Patel Ji, an iron man who lives in the heart of every Indian. After uniting India scattered in hundreds of princely states after independence, he laid the foundation of today's strong India. India will never forget his steadfast leadership, national dedication and great contribution," Shah tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated, after independence, the consolidation of more than 550 princely states was made possible only because of Sardar Patel's determination.

"With far-sighted thinking, Sardar Saheb systematised modern civil services. The country is moving on the path of development with peace, credit goes to his courageous leadership," he tweeted.

"Tributes on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man who united the country. His tireless hard work ensured the integrity of the country. This country will always be indebted to his patriotism and dutifulness," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary.

"I remember and bow before the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who shaped the country into a thread of unity on his birth anniversary. Today we all need to reiterate this resolve to dedicate oneself towards maintaining the unity, integrity and security of the nation," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

