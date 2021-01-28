Leaders still defiant as crowds thin out at border protest sites

The crowd at the protest sites in Delhi ’s Singhu and Tikri borders was visibly thin on Thursday, two days after the tractor parade turned violent, even though farmer unions said it was because the protesters, who had come to the national capital to take part in the 26 January march, have returned home.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders—the three main sites where farmers have been protesting the Centre’s new farm laws—as a preventive measure in the view of the violence on Republic Day that left 394 cops injured and one protester dead.

The Singhu border, one of the major protest sites that has been home to thousands of farmers for over two months, was noticeably less populated on Thursday than what it used to be before the Republic Day, or even before that.

The number of tractors have reduced, and so have the protesters.

“There is no dearth in our spirit to continue our fight against the farm laws. The fact that Singhu looks empty is a mere optical illusion. Just because there were too many people in the run-up to the parade, now that they have gone back, it looks like this," said Baldev Singh, general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, however, on the eve of R-Day had announced that all the farmers, who would join the tractor march, would stay back and living arrangements would be made for them.

According to Baldev Singh, the protest site also appeared to be less crowded because there were protesters who had been camping here since the very first day, and had waited till Republic Day before returning home.

The agitation to demand the repeal of the laws was their “single-point agenda" and they were not going to move until they are met, said Ashwini Kumar, district chief, Punjab Kisan Union.

As far as the future of the farmers’ protest is concerned, the 1 February farmers march to Parliament stands postponed, and leaders are chalking out their further strategy.

Meanwhile, a fast would be observed on 30 January, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, said Baldev Singh.

