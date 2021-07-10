OPEN APP
Some leading figures of the country's cooperative sector on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered.

The meeting came three days after the prime minister reallocated the portfolios of his ministers in which Shah was given the charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.

Those who met the home minister include chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India Dileep Sanghani, the chairman and the managing director of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) B S Nakai and U S Awasthi respectively and chairman of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) Bijender Singh.

"Today met @ncuicoop Chairman Shri Dileep Sanghani ji, @IFFCO_PR Chairman Shri B S Nakai ji, Managing Director Shri U S Awasthi ji and @nafedindia Chairman Dr Bijendra Singh ji.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Officials said even though Shah has not yet assumed the charge of the ministry of cooperation, he has begun to meet people.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

