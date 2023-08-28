Laptop, tablet makers flock to PLI version 2.02 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM IST
About 58 registrations have taken place, and the response has been good, said ministry of electronics and information technology secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma.
NEW DELHI : Leading global and domestic manufacturers have shown interest in the new production linked incentive or PLI scheme for IT hardware, said ministry of electronics and information technology secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma.
