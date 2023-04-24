Pvt hospitals go slow on booster jabs even as covid cases increase2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Booster doses are free only for the elderly, and healthcare and frontline workers at government hospitals. All others have to buy the vaccines at ₹225 a shot at private hospitals.
New Delhi: Many leading private hospitals have stopped offering booster doses in response to a reluctance among the general public to take the jab despite a surge in cases of covid-19.
