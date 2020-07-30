Leads to watch out for in Reliance Industries April-June earnings

Effects of tariff hike during the fourth quarter of last fiscal would be visible this quarter. Jio had raised tariff in December along with other telcos. Revenue however, may see some impact of lockdown-led delayed recharges. However, the telco’s lower share of business from international roaming services, compared to peers, is going to prevent a steep Arpu fall. “We project Jio’s subscriber additions to be compressed at 6 million and Arpu to decline 2% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) to ₹128. Lower interest charge (post-fund raise and debt restructuring in Q4) shall aid profit after taxes growth of 11% Q-o-Q," said Emkay Global Financial Services.