‘Lean season air travel has crossed pre-covid figures’2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Domestic air traffic in India for Feb stood at 12.1 million, over 6% higher than the pre-covid period of Feb 2019
NEW DELHI : In a traditionally lean period for travel, India’s air traffic is at 420,000-440,000 every day, said Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the CAPA India Aviation Summit on Monday. The civil aviation sector has witnessed an almost V-shaped recovery to surpass the pre-covid average of about 410,000 daily passengers, he added.
