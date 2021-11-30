The Delhi government has extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022, according to an official order.

The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by people in getting slots for driving tests.

The Transport Department shared a copy of its order on Twitter.

“Considering numerous requests received and keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL (learner's licence) that has expired between 01.02.20 and 30.11.21 for 2 more months, i.e., till 31.01.22," the department tweeted.

The Transport Department has launched e-learner's licence facility under its faceless service model that allows an applicant to take the driving test from his home or workplace.

People can apply online for a learner's licence. The applicants are given slots to take the driving test without having to visit any office of the department. The license is delivered to the address of successful applicants.

In a separate order, Delhi Transport Department noted that all documents issued under the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules which had expired between February 1, 2020 and November 31, 2021 would be valid for one more month, till December 31, 2021.

“Information has been received from various field offices, including fitness unit VIU Burari and Jhuljhuli that a large number of applicants are turning up for various services as the validity of various documents is going to expire on 30.11.2021," the department said.

“Instances of heavy crowding at various driving licence centres and fitness centres have also been reported which is a matter of concern for the health and safety of applicants as well as staff delivering the public services," it added.

Considering the cascading effect on applications due to the prolonged period lockdown and the crowding at transport department offices, the decision was taken to extend the validity of all vehicle-related documents for one more month.

This extension, however, will not apply to DTC and cluster buses. Drivers have also been asked to keep a valid PUCC certificate to ensure pollution control.

