Learning & development key for professionals amid pandemic: LinkedIn report

MUMBAI: With several industries and organizations working remotely to ensure business continuity in the new normal, a vast majority of professionals shifted their focus to learning to remain productive and relevant during such testing times.

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn found a 130% increase in learning engagement on the platform over March-April compared to January-February.

The ‘Leading with Learning’ report, analyzed the platform data along with inputs gathered from 864 learning and development (L&D) professionals from 21 countries. It found that member engagement on LinkedIn Learning had shown a major uptick with 130% increase in the time spent viewing LinkedIn Learning courses.

Globally, there has been a 301% increase in professionals joining learning groups, 153% increase in courses shared, 111% increase in contributions to Q&As.

“LinkedIn’s Leading with Learning report states that 64% of L&D professionals feel reskilling the current workforce to fill skills gaps is more of a priority than ever before. Another interesting trend that has been picking up globally is social learning, or learning alongside your community," said the report.

The change has been led by the senior leadership, which has prioritized learning across levels - L&D professionals globally reported a 159% increase in CEOs championing learning and development in their organizations, as per LinkedIn 2020 Workplace Report data - October vs May.

The survey also shows how L&D professionals across the globe are leading through change and learning has established its strategic position in organizations. Upskilling & reskilling is a primary focus area of L&D programs in the next three months.

“Group learning has shown an uptick across the globe as 75% of L&D professionals expect an increase in social learning, enabling learners to engage with colleagues, instructors and fellow learners around topics and course content," said the report. Further, 78% L&D professionals also say that they are going to have more virtual/online training after Covid-19.

While learning & development has always been an integral part of most organisations, 66% of L&D professionals feel that their role has become more strategic post the pandemic, as organizations look to fill skills gaps internally. Additionally, 68% of L&D professionals feel that the level of urgency around launching L&D programs has risen significantly, post the pandemic.

The report found that 68% of L&D professionals feel managers are actively promoting learning resources to their teams. In addition to reskilling their workforce, CEOs appear to prioritise learning for themselves as 70% of L&D professionals report that their CEOs are active learning champions today.

With most organizations reshaping themselves to welcome the new world of work, L&D professionals are focused on cultivating resilience and adaptability among employees. 69% L&D professionals globally believe supporting the mental health and well-being of employees is a new part of their role since covid-19. Additionally, 74% L&D professionals also report that their focus is now on rebuilding or reshaping their organizations for a post covid-19 world.

