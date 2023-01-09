Learnings from RBI’s financial stability report2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM IST
The stress tests in RBI’s Financial Stability Report showed that banks are capable of absorbing shocks even under adverse situations.
Gross bad loans at banks have been declining and hit a seven-year low of 5% in September, shows the RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR). Its stress tests showed that banks are capable of absorbing shocks even under adverse situations. Mint analyses the report.