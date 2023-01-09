Learnings from RBI’s financial stability report

The game-changer was the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code introduced in 2016, which altered borrowers’ behaviour drastically. Even before IBC became effective, borrowers began lining up before lenders to repay dues. Moreover, the central bank has been maintaining the reserve ratios at 4.5% CRR and 18% SLR for quite a long time, despite making credit costly in terms of continuous hikes in policy rates. Of course, the post-pandemic economic revival is in no way less responsible for credit disbursal going up.