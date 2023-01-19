Leasing of retail space up 21% in 2022 across 8 cities at 4.7 mn sq ft: CBRE

Leasing of retail space up 21% in 2022 across 8 cities at 4.7 mn sq ft: CBRE1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Given the robust supply pipeline planned for 2023 and strong domestic consumption, leasing activity is anticipated to remain steady
New Delhi: Leasing of retail real estate space during last year rose 21% on year to 4.7 million square feet across eight major cities mainly on rising demand from food and beverage (F&B) industry, fashion and apparel retailers, according to a report by real estate consultant CBRE.
According to CBRE, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR had a major share (61%) in leasing activity in 2022, while Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune had a 9% share each.
Real estate consultant CBRE South Asia noted key sectors that drove leasing activity in 2022 were fashion & apparel, F&B, hypermarkets, and homeware & department stores.
The absorption of retail space in 2021 stood at 3.9 million square feet across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, it said.
On a quarterly basis, retail leasing stood at 1.6 mn. sq. ft. with a growth of 79% in the October-December quarter over the July-September quarter, while the supply in October-December quarter stood at 1 mn. sq. ft. In the December quarter, Bangalore (41%), Delhi-NCR (27%), Chennai (9%), and Hyderabad (7%) led the absorption.
On a pan-India basis, Bangalore recorded the highest share of mall completions, with a share of 79% in Q4 2022, followed by Pune (21%). Key sectors that drove the leasing activity in Q4 were fashion & apparel (37%), homeware & department stores (12%), hypermarkets (10%), F&B (10%), and luxury (7%).
The report highlighted quarterly rental growth (mall) in select pockets of Delhi-NCR (Noida 12-16%, Vasant Kunj 8-12%, Saket District Centre 8-12%) and Bangalore (East 3-8%). A 5-9% rental growth in the high streets of Kammanahalli/HRBR Layout in Bangalore and Sector 29, Gurgaon was also recorded.
In Q4 2022, the regional share of leasing activity was led by domestic corporates (73%), EMEA corporates (11%), APAC corporates (11%), and American corporates (5%).
“The Indian economy is likely to remain steady despite tightening monetary conditions and recessionary global headwinds. Even though a challenging scenario across developed economies, retail leasing activity scaled a new high in 2022," Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa of CBRE, said.
“Given the robust supply pipeline planned for 2023 and strong domestic consumption, leasing activity is anticipated to remain steady. We also expect more international brands, especially in the F&B space, to enter the country," he added.
“Going forward, we expect retail leasing to gain traction in Tier II, III, and even IV cities as retailers and landlords are looking to leverage the purchasing power of these towns and cities," Ram Chandnani, managing director - Advisory & Transactions Services at CBRE India, said.
Activity in these cities will remain strong from domestic retailers, with international retailers expected to be more active in the apparel and QSR segments, he added.
CBRE said that leasing activity will continue to strengthen, given the strong supply pipeline and strong domestic demand, although global headwinds might cause a short-term anomaly
Domestic brands are expected to strengthen their presence across retail categories, with consolidation, acquisition and partnerships remaining key to their expansion strategies.
Calendar year 2023 could see the listing of India’s first retail REIT, which would widen investment avenues for investors.
