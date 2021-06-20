Leather exports jump to $641.72 mn in Apr-May 2021: industry body

"As per latest data, export of leather, leather products and footwear increased from USD 146.79 million in April-May 2020 to USD 641.72 million in April-May 2021. This is a very good beginning for us, which we hope to sustain in the coming months, as India is viewed as a favourite sourcing and investment destination," he said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}