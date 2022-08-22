'Leave AAP, join BJP...will get all CBI-ED cases closed': Manish Sisodia

'Leave AAP, join BJP...will get all CBI-ED cases closed': Manish Sisodia2 min read . 11:18 AM IST
- Manish Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party.
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party.
"I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut," Sisodia wrote.
Further, Sisodia replied saying, "My reply to BJP: I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do".
Recently, Sisodia's house was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI.
The AAP leader has s stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The CBI raided 31 locations on Friday, including Sisodia's house, in connection with its probe into the excise policy on Friday, August 19.
Sisodia said he is not against an investigation, but demanded the CBI should also investigate "excise revenue of ₹10, 000 crore being stolen every year in Gujarat".
"it is a dry state and people are dying by consuming spurious liquor. This should also be probed," he said.
The raid took place after the CBI registered an FIR for alleged corruption and bribery in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November.
The policy was withdrawn in July this year after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena called for a CBI probe. The FIR on August 17 was based on a reference from the Lieutenant Governor's office routed through the Union Home Ministry.
The CBI has invoked the IPC section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The damaging allegations in the FIR, based on "source information", state that Sisodia and the accused public servants took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".
"It was alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc.," CBI offical said.
